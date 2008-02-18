How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

H2Go Fuel Cell-Powered RC Car Is Batman Retrofuturetastic, Preserves the Future

I always wanted an RC car that didn't eat batteries like Tom Cruise devours babies there's no tomorrow. Corgi's H2Go is fuel-cell powered RC car that just needs water and light—a solar panel powers its hydrogen station, which karate chops water into oxygen and hydrogen. The station tank takes about 2 minutes to refill, and a full charge (which takes seconds) nets you about 10 minutes of zoom zooming. And the design? By Luigi Colani, famous for his work with Ferrari and Alfa Romeo.

I think it actually looks more like something out of The Big O than Batman, though Big O borrows heavily from the former. Either way, it's pure plastic art. More importantly, they work—some of the hand-built prototypes were a bit twitchy, but most of them were zipping around the track with no problems.

