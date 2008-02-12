GSM Picture Frame, For Spies and Voyeurs

Here's a scary simple way to bug a room for $280. The GSM Bug Frame is an innocent looking accessory that features a microphone and built-in GSM phone. With batteries lasting two weeks on standby, you can call its number any time to eavesdrop for your surely innocent intentions. While a completely silent, one-way call may be stealthy-delicious to you right now, trust us, that missing built in speaker will only make your silent shouts all the more painful as you hear confirmation of why your mailman always gets a hand-knit sweater for Christmas. [product via bbg]