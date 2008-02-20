Gravity Lamp Lasts 200 Years, Will Gmm/r2 Torchiere Lamps Out

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This Gravity Lamp by a Virginia Tech student won second place at the Greener Gadgets Design Competition this week. The idea is quite simple in theory: a mass moves slowly down a column, which generates electricity by when the potential to kinetic energy conversion of the mass falling spins a rotor. To "reset" the lamp, the user just flips the thing over and sets the process in motion again. The entire setup should last about 200 years if used only eight hours a day, but should be plenty long for anyone we know. [Greener Gadgets via via DVice]

