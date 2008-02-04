Gradient Helsinki 1.5 Loudspeakers Could Sound Great, Come With Lots of Buzzwords

According to the manufacturers, these handcrafted Gradient Helsinki 1.5 250-watt loudspeakers are "born from our twisted way of thinking differently." They sure look twisty, especially when they shoot at us all kind of buzzwords like Dipole Bass, Cardioid Midrange, Wave-guided tweeters and all sorts of technological buzzing fizzbang. That said, I would probably buy them if I had a) a house with those views, b) a gazillion dollars, c) actual ears instead of a pair made of cork or d) all of the above. [Born Rich]