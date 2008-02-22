How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

GPS Navigator with Built-In Breathalyser

Billed as the first in the world, NDrive's G400 is a GPS navigator with a breathalyser built into the side. I suppose this means that big drinkers will, finally, have an excuse to sing Show Me The Way To Go Home after a skinful. The fact that it costs 200€—about $320—and that, according to Kit, who lives in Portugal, they're given away for free with the country's motorway toll widget, means don't trust it further than you can park it. Video after the jump.


A journalist not drinking at a European press fair? Sacrilege. [GPS and Co via NaviGadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles