GPS Navigator with Built-In Breathalyser

Billed as the first in the world, NDrive's G400 is a GPS navigator with a breathalyser built into the side. I suppose this means that big drinkers will, finally, have an excuse to sing Show Me The Way To Go Home after a skinful. The fact that it costs 200€—about $320—and that, according to Kit, who lives in Portugal, they're given away for free with the country's motorway toll widget, means don't trust it further than you can park it. Video after the jump.



A journalist not drinking at a European press fair? Sacrilege. [GPS and Co via NaviGadget]