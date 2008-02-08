Google Phone Prototype to be Shown Next Week at Mobile World Congress

ARM, the chip manufacturer that makes many of the processors in many of the phones you're currently using, says they're going to show a prototype Google Android phone at Mobile World Congress next week. That's pretty much all we know so far. Chances are the prototype will have the same SDK that's available for emulation on your PC right now, and will mostly be used to show phone manufacturers (HTC & friends) that the ARM processors will handle an Android phone just fine; a.k.a. "please use our processors in your phones!" [Reuters]