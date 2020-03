In 2004, just before Google went public, co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, along with Chief Executive Eric Schmidt, agreed to run the company together for 20 years. So by the time they can first retire, Page will be 51, Brin will be 50 and Schmidt will be 69. Schmidt, my man. I think you got shafted on this one—especially since your salary is only $1. Over 20 years that's only like...four McDonald's value meals. [reuters via I4U]