Google Doesn't Like Microsoft Merging With Yahoo One Bit

Today Google stepped up and responded to Microsoft's bid on Yahoo. Needless to say, Google is not all that thrilled over the possibility of a Microsoft/Yahoo merger, and Google Senior Vice President, David Drummond, made some pretty aggressive statements about the scenario on Google's blog in a post titled "Yahoo! and the future of the Internet":

This is about more than simply a financial transaction, one company taking over another. It's about preserving the underlying principles of the Internet: openness and innovation.

Could Microsoft now attempt to exert the same sort of inappropriate and illegal influence over the Internet that it did with the PC?...Could a combination of the two take advantage of a PC software monopoly to unfairly limit the ability of consumers to freely access competitors' email, IM, and web-based services? Policymakers around the world need to ask these questions — and consumers deserve satisfying answers.