Glowing Steampunk Furnace Mouse Delivers +15 Nerd Points to Your Computer Setup

If you like to pretend you're working in the bowels of an airship while you toil away on your Excel spreadsheets, this "Steampunk Furnace Mouse" is for you. A handmade labour of love that uses smashed windshield glass found on the side of the road to create a very realistic glowing-embers look inside its brass grate, it's a wholly impressive (if uncomfortable-looking) project. The creator has a detailed breakdown of how he made it with loads of pictures, so if you're interested in creating your own rather than coming up with your own original idea, head on over. [Project Page via Neatorama]