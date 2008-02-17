Give WiFi Leechers Computer Rage With Executable Command Fun

WiFi leechers can be a real pain in the ass; they'd happily eat up your bandwidth even if you told them your life depended on it, which given our social existence, it pretty much does. The guys over at Ex Parrot have come up with a great plan to serve up some ice cold revenge to the culprits, which will have their browser displaying characters back-to-front, upside down or in an annoyingly blurred out fashion. You'll have to run some commands to get your pay back, but the how to makes it a cinch. Let us know if you hear any sounds of outrage from the sponging neighbours. Heh, serves them right. [Ex Parrot via Hack n Mod]