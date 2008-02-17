Give WiFi Leechers Computer Rage With Executable Command Fun

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

WiFi leechers can be a real pain in the ass; they'd happily eat up your bandwidth even if you told them your life depended on it, which given our social existence, it pretty much does. The guys over at Ex Parrot have come up with a great plan to serve up some ice cold revenge to the culprits, which will have their browser displaying characters back-to-front, upside down or in an annoyingly blurred out fashion. You'll have to run some commands to get your pay back, but the how to makes it a cinch. Let us know if you hear any sounds of outrage from the sponging neighbours. Heh, serves them right. [Ex Parrot via Hack n Mod]

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

