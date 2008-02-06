Gigantic Windows Mobile 'Phone' Leaves Us Scratching Our Heads

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We can't really figure this thing out. It's supposed to be a joke "product" (we think) called the HTC Magnum. Either this man is holding a pretty gigantic tablet, or a widescreen monitor, or he's the most hormonally developed three-year-old we've ever seen. This thing, whatever it is, looks real in the sense that it doesn't seem to be Photoshopped, plus the images in the screens actually look pretty high resolution. That's why we're so puzzled by it. What is this thing? Where can we get one? [Pocketpt via PortalPPC]

And now there's a video!


[Boy Genius

