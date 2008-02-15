Giant LEGO B-1B Bomber Escorted by Fighters, Hawkeye Aircraft

This stunning 1:36 scale B-1B bomber is made of about 8,000 LEGO blocks, beating the Millennium Falcon's 5,195. Created with no special pieces, it has movable wings and retractable landing gear, just like the rest of its companions: one Russian plane, the SU-27 Flanker, and two classic US aircraft, the E-2C Hawkeye and the now infamous F-15. We talked with Ralph Savelsberg, the LEGO master behind them (you asked for these interviews), about how he builds them. Read the interview after the jump, along with a huge gallery.