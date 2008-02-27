How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Getac B300 Infrared Goggles-Compatible Laptop Is Perfect for Spec-Ops, Ninjas

The B300 is one hell of a rugged laptop, just check out these specs: 13.3-inch XGA display, Intel Core 2 Duo 1.6GHz processor, a maximum of 4GB RAM, Super-Multi DVD ROM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 12-hour maximum battery life, rugged magnesium alloy case, Biometric Fingerprint Reader, as well as options for 3G and GPS. The lappie with a thick skin incorporates Sunlight Readable Technology, which does exactly what is says on the tin; it ensures the screen is readable in extremely bright conditions. Additionally, the Night Vision mode will allow users to operate the B300 even whilst wearing night vision goggles. It is just as well Getac's offering is wind, dust and rain resistant, too, as we very much doubt you will be needing that night vision mode in your bedroom. (Unless you do, you complete, extreme perv.) [Techdigest]

