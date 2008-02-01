Impressive. I didn't think GE had it in them to meet the regulars of the camera world with popular features like smile detection, higher ISO support, and even a touchscreen, built-in GPS and blink detection. There are new low end A series, the slim G series, and midrange E series cameras, too. [BW]
GE's E1050 Camera: Touchscreen, GPS, Blink and Face Detecting Cameras
