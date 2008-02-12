Germans Launching Fish Into Space in the Name of Science

Today, in a display of the poor prioritisation of science projects in Germany, German scientists will launch 60 fish in to space, presumably to figure out how to make fish sticks taste better.

Actually, the poor fishies will experience six minutes of weightlessness in order to see how they handle motion sickness. Apparently, they get motion sick just like people, and it's easier to study the effects on them than it is on people as you can, you know, kill the fish and fiddle around with their insides when you're done with them. After which you can sauté them up and serve them with fresh country vegetables, which is the perfect way to end any long day of ridiculous experimenting. [The Register]