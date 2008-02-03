Georgia Tech to Launch First Interdisciplinary Robotics Ph.D Program

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

THUMB-GTrosie.jpgGeorgia Tech is going to create the nation's interdisciplinary Ph.D program in Robotics, pulling from various engineering (mechanical, electrical, biomedical, aerospace) and computer science disciplines to form a more focused program. Other schools tend to offer a concentrated look at one area of robotics. The idea behind Georgia Tech's program is to get students to think about robots holistically, rather than only focusing on one aspect of a bot with minimal knowledge of the rest.

The university will begin the program with 15 students, eventually bolstering it to 60, and currently have 30 faculty working in robotics. This announcement goes hand in hand with the launch of Georgia Tech's new centre specifically designated for robotics. Maybe Carnegie Mellon should worry about their distinction as the robotics school. [Gizmag]

