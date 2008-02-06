G-Cell Communication Glove Uses Bluetooth, Talk-To-The-Hand Technology

Billed as the first communications glove, the G-Cell glove is a collaboration between glove manufacturer Swany and experimental development company Texsys GmbH. The design, with its integrated microphone, speaker and a couple of buttons to make calls, is clearly aimed at winter sports enthusiasts. Here's what the G-Cell has got:

Bluetooth 2.0-compatible, there's a voice dialling system, vibrate and visual alarm modes. Standby is 240 hours, and you get 48 hours' talk time. Running on a rechargeable Li-Ion battery, the G-Cell—which is, of course, waterproof—is currently merely at the development stage, but here's hoping it goes into production. I'm betting Blam would love to test this one out up at Tahoe. [talk2myShirt]