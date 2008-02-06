How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Garmin nuvifone Scenario Video Shows Fabulousness of Phone, Creative Fatigue of Nuvi Marketing Team


The nuvifone won't be available until the third quarter of 2008, but Garmin has already dropped a couple videos showing its product off. One of them is a bit dull, you know the sort of stuff, portentious voiceovers talking about "putting more power in the hands of the people." The other one, however, is marketing genius, showing three typical Garmin customers, John, Joey and Suzi, and how they would use their phone. GYAC, it's not John or Joey spending their time shopping and lunching. [NaviGadget]

