Rumours about the impending doom of the 80GB PS3 have been going on for a while now, and it appears that Gamestop will not be receiving any more 80GB shipments from here on out. This news comes only weeks after rumours that Best Buy will also be dumping the higher-end model. The bottom line: if you want a PS3 with backward compatibility, you had better get one while you still can. [Kotaku]