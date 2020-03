30,000 years from now, aliens will discover these Gameboy bricks and decide that humans' ancestors originally had buttons and directional pads on their bellies. Which, in the case of some of the people I know, it's true.

At least, I bet artisan/tinkerer/musician/genius with GOD (Gameboy Obsessive Disorder) Gijs Gieskes probably has a "Start" and "Reset" buttons instead of nipples. Apparently you can buy the glazed models for US$43. [Gieskes via Gizmodo Japan]