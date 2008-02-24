How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Future Sony LCDs to be Sharp-Powered

There's a rumour going around the tech finance pubs about Sony using Sharp panels in its future Large LCDs.

Seems to make sense, considering that Sharp's had the lead in big LCD making, based on the 108-inch champ from last year's CES. This affects you in a few ways: Sony LCDs have long worked with Samsung on their LCD panels. By comparison, Samsung has traditionally been behind in response times, contrast and black levels. But in the past lots of Sharp LCDs in bigger sizes have blotchy backlighting. Maybe the 10th generation factory Sharp is working on, reported to be the biggest in the world, will have eliminated all of these issues by the time it goes online in 2010. [Reuters]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles