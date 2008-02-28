Friends, Kids, Geeks, A-Data's Mickey Mouse 2GB Drive Lends You His Ear

The worst thing about this official A-Data Mickey Mouse USB flash drive is that I can think of about five adults I know who'd love one. The modular design conceals the mini 2GB drive as one of Mickey's ears, the other ear being pierced for pendants or charms. The clear plastic centre even pops out so you can slide in a photo of your loved one. We don't know when these 1.5-inch wide Megabyte Mickeys will be available, or how much they'll cost. But we do know your trinket obsessed, computer-savvy young daughter will want one. [EverythingUSB]