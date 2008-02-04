Foxtel Wants An iQ For Every Subscriber

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

One of the interesting things mentioned at the Foxtel HD+ launch last week was that Foxtel hope to put an iQ box into every subscribers home later this year.

When I asked for clarification, I was informed that later on in 2008, Foxtel will be launching another iQ box, which will essentially be a slightly higher-specced version of their current offering (maybe with an HDMI output and a bigger hard drive - or maybe not). It will also have a more appealing price structure to try and entice more people over to the joys of their PVR (as opposed to the $15 per month it costs at the moment).

There's no more information available than that, but if they do offer an iQ box that doesn't require a $15 per month subscription fee, I am so there.

