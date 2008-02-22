Force Feedback Gaming Vest Uses Compressed Air to Mimic Pain

Also known as the 3rd Space Vest, the Force Feedback gaming vest from TMgames is filled with compressed air pouches in order for you to feel the pain when you're hooked up to your console and having your butt kicked by scary aliens. Compatible with around a dozen games, including Call of Duty, Doom 3, Quake 4 and Medal Of Honor, so if you want to feel what it's like to be knifed, shot, blown up or merely punched in the kidneys, you might think about shelling out US$169 for this. Or you could just go to the rough part of town and tell the scariest mofo you can find that you had sex with his mother last night. [TNGames Storefront via Gadget Review]