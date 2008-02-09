Fluxxlab Revolution Door is Eco-Friendly, People-Powered Power Station

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Revolution Door is a concept from New York designers Fluxxlab that puts otherwise-wasted kinetic energy from a revolving office door to good use—generating power. Fluxxlab's rationale is that humans exert a chunk of their own energy when pushing a revolving door around, and it may as well be captured via gears and an electricity generator. If you think about the thousands of doors across the country spinning around all day, everyday, then maybe they've got a point. Obligatory design diagram, and a schematic showing how the idea turns your breakfast into green lightbulb-lighting power after the jump.

We reckon we may have spotted one small flaw in this concept, though: the last 20 or so revolving doors we've used have all been automatic and motor-driven. [Fluxxlab via Inhabitat]

