flipIT Multi-Monitor Desk System

If you are into multi-monitor setups, the flipIT Duo Desk may be right up your alley. The desk can accommodate dual 19" monitors or one cinema widescreen display up to a 36" case width. Screen angles can be adjusted to your liking,there are cable ports on both sides, and there is an option of having built-in power strips and / or cable connector boxes. On the negative side, the flipIT looks like a modification of some cheap desk unit you would buy in Target. No word on pricing. [Smartdesks via Bornrich]