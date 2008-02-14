How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

flipIT Multi-Monitor Desk System

If you are into multi-monitor setups, the flipIT Duo Desk may be right up your alley. The desk can accommodate dual 19" monitors or one cinema widescreen display up to a 36" case width. Screen angles can be adjusted to your liking,there are cable ports on both sides, and there is an option of having built-in power strips and / or cable connector boxes. On the negative side, the flipIT looks like a modification of some cheap desk unit you would buy in Target. No word on pricing. [Smartdesks via Bornrich]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles