Flashing Earphones from Brighton Let You Pimp Your Ears

The USP of Brighton Inc.'s new BI-LEDEAR earphones are light-up earpieces that flash in time to your music. Now, that's what I call product satisfaction—everyone on the train can be irritated by flashing blue LED lights as well as the, tinny, secondhand noise of your tunes, while you sit there oblivious to the retina-searing effect your presence is having on your fellow passengers. Available in pink, clear or blue colours for around $32 in Japan, these phones should come with a stab-proof Kevlar jacket for extra protection. [AV Watch]