Tablet PC Review benchmarked the SSD storage format vs SDHC (high capacity SD cards), concluding that SSD substantially outperforms the other flash format. To SDHC's credit, it produced access times that rivaled SSD, but while a class 6, 8 GB SHDC card read at around 18 MB/s and wrote around 14 MB/s, a 128 GB SSD read and wrote at over 90 MB/s. The point? Just a reminder that not all solid state is created equally. [PC Tablet Review via JKK on the Run]