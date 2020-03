Homemade flame glove. Just saying it conjures up images of a fiery disaster. Despite the risks, some lunatic managed to build one using the most dangerous parts of items like disposable cameras and lighters. As you can see from the video above, the results may have been worth it. No doubt it would be cool to walk around acting like the Human Torch or an "Ice Devouring Sex Tornado" while shooting flames from your fingertips. [Make via DVICE]