Laptop Mag posted this nice little tour of the Lenovo X300. Looks great, covering so many of those shortcomings of the Apple Airbook, at the cost of more girth. The guy in the video hefts it around, making it implicitly clear that it is not nearly as thin as the Air, but what's a few more millimeters? The bigger issue for me will be Windows Vista. A Mac OS X powered Lenovo x300 is the magic unicorn I want to ride. Professionally. Just saying. [Laptop Mag]