Fireplace with Built-In TV Might Melt Your TV, But the Neighbours Sure Will Be Impressed

While you could buy a big screen TV and place it near a fireplace, it doesn't really rub your net worth in the face of your guests like buying a fireplace with a built-in television. That's exactly what this Vok "Multimedia Fireplace" is, coming loaded up with a TV up to 52-inches in size, a DVD player and a Bose sound system. Because nothing says "I have lots of money and am sort of confused as to how to spend it" like Bose. Depending on the size of the TV included, this bad boy will run you somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000. [Product Page via New Launches]