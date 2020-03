Leave it to the Japanese to create a heater that's as ingenious as this. It may look like a cross between an LCD display and a space heater, but the display part of the gadget actually shows a "real" fireplace. The end result is that you get to imagine that your (really tiny) Japanese apartment has a fireplace in it while you're warming up your fingers and toes during the long Kyoto winters. Too bad it's 25,800 yen ($270) or we'd import one for ourselves. [Hammer Price via DVICE]