Is that a 10-megapixel camera you've got there? Oh, that's nice. How much did you pay for it? Right. Well, not to rub it in your face or anything, but I've got myself a 5.5-terapixel camera. Tera. Yes, that's bigger than mega, and bigger than giga. Correct, about 1,000,000 times better than your camera. It even has a cute little duck on it. Does yours? No. I thought not. Well, stand still and pose. I'm going take a picture of your soul. [Paradoxoff via Wired via Tech Digest]