Falter 2D DIY Metal Pen Draws, Measures, Opens Envelopes, Kills People

Made in Italy by Parafernalia, the Falter 2D is a flat piece of metal that converts, in just four easy steps, into a pen but also a ruler, and a envelope opener, and a device to kill people a la Calo killing Don Licio Lucchesi in the Godfather III. How-to video after the jump.

The Falter 2D hand-made flat pen is hand-made in Italy, from a design by Albert Ebenbichler developed by ATOdesign in Florence. The question now is: who hand-mades the hand-made hand-made pens? I sense a time-space galaxy-destroying paradox coming up. [Parafernalia]