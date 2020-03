So you want to sleep at work. I can't say that's the brightest idea in the world, but who am I to judge? Let me help you out: if you want to sleep at your desk and also look really, really creepy while awake, all you need to do is buy some of these eye stickers. Slap 'em on your closed eyelids, learn to sleep sitting up, and you'll be sure to fool everyone who walks by your desk. There is absolutely no way for this plan to fail… trust me. [Bits and Pieces via Neatorama]