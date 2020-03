The EyeClops Night Vision goggles let you see in total darkness using infrared lights, all while giving you that special Terminator look. Two attachments allow visibility 10 or 20 feet ahead—the 10-footers give off no light, the 20s show some small red dots. I tried them on in a pitch black room and saw every poster on the wall easily. They're US$80, and they'll be out sometime this fall. A giant game of Manhunt will follow shortly after. [EyeClops]