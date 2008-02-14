Evolution Pod Travels Through Land, Water and Air

Alexander Begak is a test pilot and the chief designer of Evolution, a flying pod that can travel on land, slide through water and snow and fly thanks to a gliding parachute that acts as soft, highly portable wing. The one or two-seater vehicle made of Kevlar and titanium was presented at the crazy 2007 Moscow Air Show, but it's now available starting at US$7,200. Their most amazing personal planes are yet to come, however: the Sirius and Iris, after the jump.