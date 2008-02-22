Everex Cloudbook Gets Dropped By Its First Shipping Company

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Things just get worse and worse for Everex's Cloudbook, previously thought to be a competitor to the popular Asus Eee PC, as the first company to actually ship the mini laptop has ceased selling it. ZaReason says they've lost so much money in shipping out refunds (due to bank transaction fees) that it's no longer profitable for them to sell it. Why would so many people want refunds? Because the laptop's kind of a crapfest, according to last week's Laptop Mag review—partially because the touchpad is placed in a horrible, horrible spot. But if you really want one, Wal-Mart's got it listed on their website. [ via Cloudbooker]

