Etched LED Glass Door Makes IKEA Look Like Crap

When it comes to interior design, nothing makes a room more interesting than adding some unique artistic touches. Unfortunately, not everyone has been blessed with a vivid imagination—but the good news is that there are plenty of skilled artisans out there like the dude behind this etched LED glass door are willing to share their methods. In this case, you are going to need some plexi glass, wood, tools, and about 120 LEDs to complete the design pictured above—or you could always do your own thing. Hit the link for the full how-to. [bit-tech forums via Hacked Gadgets]

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

