When it comes to interior design, nothing makes a room more interesting than adding some unique artistic touches. Unfortunately, not everyone has been blessed with a vivid imagination—but the good news is that there are plenty of skilled artisans out there like the dude behind this etched LED glass door are willing to share their methods. In this case, you are going to need some plexi glass, wood, tools, and about 120 LEDs to complete the design pictured above—or you could always do your own thing. Hit the link for the full how-to. [bit-tech forums via Hacked Gadgets]
Etched LED Glass Door Makes IKEA Look Like Crap
