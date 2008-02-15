Escalator Ads Are the Most Awkward Way to Advertise

Here's a creepy way to advertise a hair salon: stick the lower half of some guys face at the bottom of an escalator, and place various hairstyles on the stairs. As the escalator moves, said guy gets a new haircut with every stair that passes by. Creative? Yes, definitely. Unsettling? Oh hell yes. It's at a mall in Mumbai, so it's not like I'm going to be forced to see it anytime soon, but if there's anything America likes it's slapping advertisements on every surface available, so don't be surprised if you start seeing crap like this in malls and airports in the near future. Check out a shot of the full escalator with all its haircuts after the jump.

[Communicadores via NotCot.org]