It seems like only Tuesday that we were breaking the news that the Nokia N-Gage gaming platform Beta was available for download for the N81. Now, two days later, Engadget is reporting that the download has been hacked for all NSeries devices, provided they have the internal grunt.

That makes anybody on an N95 open for some cool gaming action. The modified download can be found here. If anybody's brave enough, I'd love to get your reviews on the experience...

[Finest Fones via Engadget]