How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Energizer "On Demand" Home Lighting Products Work When the Power is Out

It appears that the Energizer bunny can keep going even when the power is out thanks to a new line of "Light on Demand" products that feature a wireless, removable, low-power LED light stick. Each one of these sticks includes a backup rechargeable battery pack that will kick in in the event of a power outage. More info after the break.

Desk LightTable Night LightMotion Activated LightTwin Light CenterAll-in-One Light CenterWall Night LightWall Sconce

Unlike many of the backup lighting solutions out there, some of the 7 available products in the On Demand lineup are built for everyday usage. That, combined with the wireless factor would make them an attractive choice. Plus, in an emergency situation, the lights can be removed and utilised as a flashlight. No pricing information has been released, but the devices will be available in Target starting this month with a full release slated for the summer. [Energizer via PR Newswire via Gadget Review]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles