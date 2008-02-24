This 2-year-old boy loves his Elmo, but the feeling isn't mutual. After replacing the batteries of his PC-syncing Elmo Knows Your Name toy, it awoke with a new vocabulary: the phrase, "Kill James?" So what was the child's reaction? He repeats it, getting an enviable early start on his life of self-loathing awaiting ahead.

As the news report states, the mother is conflicted as how best to deal with the situation. "Melissa has dilemma, this Elmo is her son's favourite toy...[but it wants to kill him] ." [TBO via gearlog]