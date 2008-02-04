Elliptic Touchless UI Puts the Input Interface in Thin Air

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

touchless_3d_nav%20GI.jpgTouchscreen interfaces are great, but all that touching, like foreplay, can be a little bit of a drag. Enter the wonder kids from Elliptic Labs, who are hard at work on implementing a touchless interface. The input method is, well, in thin air. The technology detects motion in 3D and requires no special worn-sensors for operation. By simply pointing at the screen, users can manipulate the object being displayed in all three dimensions. Details are light on how this actually functions, but what we do know is this:

Sensors are mounted around the screen that is being used, by interacting in the line-of-sight of these sensors the motion is detected and interpreted into on-screen movements. What is to stop unintentional gestures being used as input is not entirely clear, but it looks promising nonetheless. The best part? Elliptic Labs says their technology will be easily small enough to be implemented into MOBILES and the like. iPod touchless, anyone? Check out the video to see it in action. [Elliptic Labs via Technabob]

