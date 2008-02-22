Electroscape LED Fireplace Brings the Aurora Borealis to Your Crib

The Electroscape fireplace from Platonics has a remote-controlled LED lighting system built in. Ahh—nothing warms you up on a frosty 21st Century morn better than some funky LED lights that you can mix, from single colour to multicoloured, from the cozy comfort of your armchair. You can even specify what arty "fire" objects are displayed inside: driftwood, pebbles or gravel. The fireplace pumps out 2kW of heat from its element, though, rather strangely, Platonics says this is an optional add-on. Maybe those LEDs get really hot. Available now for around US$3100 in the UK. [Platonic fireplaces and Ubergizmo]