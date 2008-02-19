How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Electronic Cigar Not Something You'd Find in Monica Lewinsky's Underwear Drawer

Although it sounds like something you might find tucked away in Monica Lewinsky's bedside table, the electronic cigar is a SMOKE. Give it its full title, "Natural Wood Effect Electronic Cigar" and you would think that it belonged in Bill's bedroom, though. It works on the same principle as most electronic cigarettes—see how in the diagram below.

electronic-cigar-structure.jpgThe Natural Wood Effect Electronic Cigar costs US$76 and comes with batteries, recharger and 22 cartridges&dash;apparently the equivalent to 22 packs of cigars. Last time I looked, they came in either boxes or tubes. Or Monica. [Electronic Cigar via Nerd Approved]

