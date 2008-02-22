Elastico: Bookshelf Meets Elastic Band, Has Useful Offspring

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Designed by Arianna Vivenzio, the Elastico concept is basically an elastic band stretched around a stout pair of metal posts mounted on your wall. Tension in the band keeps your various books standing in place, and you could even insert box-shaped structures for trinkets and the like. Presumably, to avoid sagging it couldn't carry too many books, and lord knows what dramas would happen if your cat leapt onto the shelf and upset everything. Anyhow, we think it's admirable for its simplicity and flexibility (get it?) [Arianna Vivenzio via Oh Gizmo]

