How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Ejection Seat Office Chair is Just Gimmicky Enough to Distract You From Your Horrible Job

ejector-seat-office-chair.jpgYour job, it's boring. You sit at a desk all day and do busywork at a computer to make some other guy rich. It isn't what you dreamed about when you were a kid, but those are the cards you were dealt. You know what would help distract you from the inevitable drudging march towards death? Having a wacky office chair! OMG, this one is made out of an ejection seat from a real B-52 Stratofortress! Sure, it can't actually eject you from your office and into the freedom of the skies, but at least when you die, before you're forgotten by everybody, there'll be a few minutes there when your co-workers will remember you as that guy with the silly chair. At this point, what more can you ask for? [Nexus 404 via NotCot]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles