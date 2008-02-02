Ejection Seat Office Chair is Just Gimmicky Enough to Distract You From Your Horrible Job

Your job, it's boring. You sit at a desk all day and do busywork at a computer to make some other guy rich. It isn't what you dreamed about when you were a kid, but those are the cards you were dealt. You know what would help distract you from the inevitable drudging march towards death? Having a wacky office chair! OMG, this one is made out of an ejection seat from a real B-52 Stratofortress! Sure, it can't actually eject you from your office and into the freedom of the skies, but at least when you die, before you're forgotten by everybody, there'll be a few minutes there when your co-workers will remember you as that guy with the silly chair. At this point, what more can you ask for? [Nexus 404 via NotCot]