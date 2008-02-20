Eight-Core Intel Skulltrail Motherboard Gets Official, Is the Biggest, Baddest, Gaming Motherboard Around

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Speaking of crazy motherboards, Intel's absolutely insane Skulltrail motherboard officially launched at the Game Developers Conference today, renamed the Intel Dual Socket Extreme Desktop Platform (blah). The Dual Extreme supports dual quad-core processors, and both ATI (Crossfire) and NVIDIA (SLI) graphics cards. In addition, the motherboard has a 400 MHz front-side bus and a hefty US $649 pricetag, double the price of a high-end Core 2 Duo motherboard. A handful of PC makers are said to be offering configurations around the Dual Extreme beginning today, including Voodoo, Falcon and Digital Storm, among others. [Intel via PC World]

