How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Ears On Sony's PFR-V1 Space Headphones

It's like putting on orthodontal headgear—bewildering and maybe slightly humiliating. The metal probes that stick into your ear for bass are cold and creepy, like I'm being probed. If you lean your head back, they dive deeper into your ear and pick up a serious sensation of weight. And unless you have big hair (like me, 'cause I need a haircut), you probably look like a tool wearing them. But once the ear prongs warmed up, so did I—I prefer the feel to headphones or earbuds, actually.

spacey2.jpgIt's pretty light as long as you don't look up. And you don't feel space age-y. The sound is good, but it's not isolated, so you can (and do) hear a lot of ambient noise, though if the volume's up, you can't really make out what anyone's saying. Bass didn't particularly stand out, but it wasn't lacking. My two big concerns: The sound doesn't quite justify US$500, and I don't know how comfortable they would be after a couple hours of continuous wear. I think they're pretty neat overall though.

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles